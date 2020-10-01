Caregiver caught on video abusing elderly woman in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video of a migrant caregiver abusing an elderly woman in a wheelchair has sparked public outrage after it was uploaded on Facebook Tuesday afternoon (Sept. 29).

The video, which was shared in the "LinKou-Family" Facebook group by a netizen going by Anita Keh, showed the caregiver pinching her Taiwanese charge's thigh and grabbing her hair at Xinglinkou Park in New Taipei's Linkou District. Yeh said the worker had repeatedly cursed at the elderly woman and told her to "go die."

Yeh said she had heard the elderly woman ask to go to the bathroom but that she was treated violently instead. Yeh expressed hope that the woman's family would see the video and report the incident to the police.

Since being posted, the video has been shared 1,600 times and attracted over 500 comments demanding that the caregiver be held accountable. A number of netizens said they were saddened and infuriated by the abuse, with some urging the government to deport the migrant worker as soon as possible.

New Taipei City Councilor Tsai Shu-chun (蔡淑君) said she contacted local police immediately after discovering the video. A netizen who claimed to be a relative of the Taiwanese woman said the incident has come to the family's attention but that the employee has refused to admit to any of the accusations, reported ETtoday.

According to UDN, the son of the Taiwanese woman said the family will not press any charges against the caregiver since she just began working for them last month. He said she is still adjusting and that he suspects the incident to be a case of misunderstanding.

Despite the family's decision not to pursue the issue through legal channels, the New Taipei Department of Labor said it will continue to investigate the case. It also urged Taiwanese employers to seek assistance from local authorities if they notice any inappropriate behavior from their caregivers.