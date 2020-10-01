Taiwan confirms imported coronavirus case from Indonesia

Restrictions were introduced in the Indonesian capital Jakarta in mid-September to combat the spread of COVID-19 Restrictions were introduced in the Indonesian capital Jakarta in mid-September to combat the spread of COVID-19 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed a long-term Taiwanese resident of Indonesia as the country’s latest Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) patient, bringing the total up to 515.

The latest patient is a man in his 40s who stayed in Indonesia from June 2019 until Sept. 29, when he arrived in Taiwan with four relatives. All four have since tested negative.

The man's father had been diagnosed with the coronavirus in Indonesia on Sept. 25, but when case No. 515 boarded his flight to Taiwan, he was not experiencing any symptoms, the CECC said. However, he developed a sore throat during the trip and upon arrival told health authorities about his and his father’s condition.

The man’s four relatives and one other fellow passenger have been confined to home quarantine, while nine airline crewmembers have been asked to monitor their own health.

The country’s coronavirus death toll remains at seven, with the most recent one occurring in May. A total of 423 cases were imported, 55 were local, 36 originated from the Taiwan Navy’s "Goodwill Fleet," and one was never classified as local or imported.

As of Thursday, 24 patients were still being treated in hospitals, and 484 have been released from care, according to the CECC.