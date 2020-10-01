In Appalachia, people watch COVID-19, race issues from afar

A boy rides his bicycle while a girl runs with her skateboard past abandoned storefronts along the streets of Shawnee, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020.... A boy rides his bicycle while a girl runs with her skateboard past abandoned storefronts along the streets of Shawnee, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Shawnee was a coal town that once boasted an opera house, a vaudeville theater, dozens of stores and plenty of taverns. Today, Main Street is little but one abandoned building after another. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A spotlight illuminates Donald Dutiel's cowboy hat at the entrance to one of his homes at a ranch in New Lexington, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (... A spotlight illuminates Donald Dutiel's cowboy hat at the entrance to one of his homes at a ranch in New Lexington, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A Dollar General store sign is illuminated along a street in Zanesville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Often, the most crowded parking lots are at t... A Dollar General store sign is illuminated along a street in Zanesville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Often, the most crowded parking lots are at the ubiquitous Dollar General and Family Dollar stores, signposts of financial hardship. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The headlights of an abandoned car peek through an overgrowth of vines and shrubs in Rendville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Unemployment skyrocket... The headlights of an abandoned car peek through an overgrowth of vines and shrubs in Rendville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Unemployment skyrocketed to highs of nearly 18 percent amid early virus shutdowns, doubling in some counties from March to April. While those rates have come down since, nearly every county in the region is still worse off than at the start of the year. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A broken statue of a deer stands in a ranch in New Lexington, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) A broken statue of a deer stands in a ranch in New Lexington, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Larry Steele parks his truck outside his mother's trailer home in New Marshfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Larry is a quiet man with a gravell... Larry Steele parks his truck outside his mother's trailer home in New Marshfield, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Larry is a quiet man with a gravelly voice and armfuls of tattoos, a couple of them illegible because "the guy doing the tattoo was drunk." A bout with COVID-19, including three weeks in the hospital, has left him rail thin. He and his partner, Penny Hudnall, survive by supplementing her disability payments with foraging in the woods for wild foods _ walnuts, hickory nuts, paw paws, persimmons, spiceberries _ and selling them to local farmers. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

An outhouse stands behind a building in Rendville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Such toilets were once common in some towns until fairly recently a... An outhouse stands behind a building in Rendville, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Such toilets were once common in some towns until fairly recently and are becoming increasingly rare. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The evening sun shines on a toy car in front of a home in Shawnee, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Shawnee was a coal town that once boasted an opera... The evening sun shines on a toy car in front of a home in Shawnee, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Shawnee was a coal town that once boasted an opera house, a vaudeville theater, dozens of stores and plenty of taverns. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Brittany Cunningham's nephew eats a piece of cheesecake they received from a food pantry in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Brittany, a h... Brittany Cunningham's nephew eats a piece of cheesecake they received from a food pantry in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Brittany, a heroin addict, has been homeless for ten years. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Brittany Cunningham 31, fills her suitcase with food donations accompanied by her fiance in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Brittany, a h... Brittany Cunningham 31, fills her suitcase with food donations accompanied by her fiance in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Brittany, a heroin addict, has been homeless for ten years. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Brittany Cunningham 31, shows off her tattoo which reads, "Love Yourself" on her left forearm in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. "Those a... Brittany Cunningham 31, shows off her tattoo which reads, "Love Yourself" on her left forearm in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. "Those are to hide the suicide scars," she said. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Brittany Cunningham 31, walks down the street with her nephew and his dog in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Brittany, a heroin addict, h... Brittany Cunningham 31, walks down the street with her nephew and his dog in Nelsonville, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Brittany, a heroin addict, has been homeless for ten years. Her stories range from across a life steeped in addiction and badly chosen boyfriends to a deep love for music. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Tarah Nogrady's Pekinese dogs wait in her car while she collects water from a trough in Athens, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Nogrady doubts that th... Tarah Nogrady's Pekinese dogs wait in her car while she collects water from a trough in Athens, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Nogrady doubts that the coronavirus is a real threat - it's "maybe a flu-type deal," she says. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Tarah Nogrady collects water from a trough in Athens, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. People have been using it for at least a century, since horses w... Tarah Nogrady collects water from a trough in Athens, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. People have been using it for at least a century, since horses were watered and coal miners would stop by to wipe off grime and dust. They still come - some they think the water is healthier, or makes better coffee, or because their utilities were turned off when they couldn't pay the bills. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Cars are parked in front of a building with a banner which reads "Hotel" in front in Shawnee, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Unemployment skyrocketed... Cars are parked in front of a building with a banner which reads "Hotel" in front in Shawnee, Ohio, on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Unemployment skyrocketed to highs of nearly 18 percent amid early virus shutdowns, doubling in some counties from March to April. While those rates have come down since, nearly every county in the region is still worse off than at the start of the year. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Christmas decorations lie scattered inside an abandoned shop, seen through its broken window in Shawnee, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Appalachian O... Christmas decorations lie scattered inside an abandoned shop, seen through its broken window in Shawnee, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020. Appalachian Ohio has some of the poorest counties in the state, with child poverty rates higher than 30 percent. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

A confederate flag hangs in the window of a home of a young Black woman in Shawnee Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Confederate flags have become a sy... A confederate flag hangs in the window of a home of a young Black woman in Shawnee Ohio, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Confederate flags have become a symbol of a certain America: white, often rural, sometimes southern, normally conservative. This time, though, it turned out to be a young Black woman who was flying it. She said it was her way of "giving the finger" to everyone, including white Southerners who believe they control the flag and its symbolism. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Geoffrey West, 34, second left, cuts the hair of customer Bayione Rogers, 22, at the Court Barbershop in Athens, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. We... Geoffrey West, 34, second left, cuts the hair of customer Bayione Rogers, 22, at the Court Barbershop in Athens, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. West, 34, runs the establishment serving the city's Black community on the third floor of an old downtown office building. West likes Athens, and said he's faced little direct racism since moving here three years ago. But he still believes there's plenty of racial misunderstanding, among both Black and white people, and he joined one of the handful of protests in the region against police violence over the past few months. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Abandoned shops line Main Street in Shawnee, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020, near abandoned homes, empty schools and boarded-up churches. Shawnee was ... Abandoned shops line Main Street in Shawnee, Ohio, on Friday, July 24, 2020, near abandoned homes, empty schools and boarded-up churches. Shawnee was a coal town that once boasted an opera house, a vaudeville theater, dozens of stores and plenty of taverns. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Angel statues stand beside a gravestone at the Hollister Cemetery in Glouster, Ohio, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A 2019 study done across Appalachia f... Angel statues stand beside a gravestone at the Hollister Cemetery in Glouster, Ohio, on Thursday, July 23, 2020. A 2019 study done across Appalachia found that the death rate in 2017 for opioid overdoses was 72 percent higher in Appalachian counties compared those outside the region. Ohio, meanwhile, had the country's fifth-highest rate of drug overdoses in the country in 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Young motorcycle and APV racers pose with their trophies at the Perry State Fair in New Lexington, Ohio, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Young motorcycle and APV racers pose with their trophies at the Perry State Fair in New Lexington, Ohio, Friday, July 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Signs are lit against the dusk sky in Athens, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Appalachian Ohio has some of the poorest counties in the state, with ... Signs are lit against the dusk sky in Athens, Ohio, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Appalachian Ohio has some of the poorest counties in the state, with child poverty rates higher than 30 percent. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Donovyn Bonice, 8, plays with his dog, Delilah, on his family's back porch in Bidwell, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020. His mother, Tasha Lamm, 30, is ... Donovyn Bonice, 8, plays with his dog, Delilah, on his family's back porch in Bidwell, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020. His mother, Tasha Lamm, 30, is raising her two sons on public assistance. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Tasha Lamm, 30, right, poses for a photo with her girlfriend, Alicia Mullins, 22, and Lamm's sons, Donovyn, 8, left, and Gabriel Bonice, 7, in front o... Tasha Lamm, 30, right, poses for a photo with her girlfriend, Alicia Mullins, 22, and Lamm's sons, Donovyn, 8, left, and Gabriel Bonice, 7, in front of their home in Bidwell, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020. "It sucks being poor," says Lamm who is raising her two sons on public assistance. A high-school dropout, she has been promising herself for years that she'd get her equivalency degree. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Tasha Lamm, 30, covers her face, becoming self-conscious while posing for a portrait, in Bidwell, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020. Lamm dreams of takin... Tasha Lamm, 30, covers her face, becoming self-conscious while posing for a portrait, in Bidwell, Ohio, on Monday, July 27, 2020. Lamm dreams of taking her family and leaving Ohio, the scene of so much personal pain. "I'm ready to leave this hellhole and everyone in it because I know there's something better for me." (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

People wait to ride a revolving swing at the Perry State Fair in New Lexington, Ohio, Friday, July 24, 2020. In the towns that speckle the Appalachian... People wait to ride a revolving swing at the Perry State Fair in New Lexington, Ohio, Friday, July 24, 2020. In the towns that speckle the Appalachian foothills of southeast Ohio, the pandemic has barely been felt. Coronavirus deaths and racial protests _ events that have defined 2020 nationwide _ are mostly just images on TV from a distant America. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

The ice-cold water spills relentlessly into a concrete trough from three pipes driven into a hillside near the edge of town.

People have been coming to the trough for at least a century, since horses were watered here and coal miners stopped by to wash off the grime. People still come - because they think the water is healthier, or makes better coffee, or because their utilities were turned off when they couldn’t pay the bills. Or maybe just because it’s what they’ve always done.

As Tarah Nogrady collects water in plastic jugs to lug back home, she doesn’t wear a mask, like so many around here. Nogrady doubts that the coronavirus is a real threat - it’s “maybe a flu-type deal,” she says.

It’s a common view in the little towns that speckle the Appalachian foothills of southeast Ohio, where the pandemic has barely been felt. Coronavirus deaths and protests for racial justice — events that have defined 2020 nationwide — are mostly just images on TV from a distant America.

For many here, it’s an increasingly foreign America that they explain with suspicion, anger and occasionally conspiracy theories. The result: At a time when the country is bitterly torn and crises are piling up faster than ever, the feeling of isolation in this corner of Ohio is more profound than ever.

This story is part of the Looking For America project, produced with the support of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.

It’s easy to dismiss COVID-19 in these sparsely populated rural counties, some of which can still count their deaths from the virus on one hand. Local politicians hint that even the small death tolls might be inflated.

Many of Nogrady’s neighbors think the pandemic is being used by Democrats to weaken President Donald Trump ahead of the election. Some share darker theories: Face mask rules are paving the way for population control, they say, and a vaccine could be used as a tool of government control.

“I think they want to take our freedoms,” Nogrady says, a baseball hat turned backward on her head. “I believe the government wants to get us all microchipped.”

Appalachian Ohio was the first stop on a road trip The Associated Press is taking across the country, as the most divisive election in decades is looming. We wanted to look at the issues that exploded onto the national consciousness this year — COVID-19, economic meltdown, protests linked to race — through the eyes of different regions, myriad Americans. Three of us from the AP planned to go to Ohio and Illinois, to Kentucky and Georgia and Mississippi, and then out West, looking for windows into a country that can seem so contradictory, so confusing.

We came to southeast Ohio because it’s where President Lyndon Johnson decades ago first mentioned the Great Society, perhaps the most audacious federal push to remake America since World War II. When Johnson gave his speech in 1964 at Ohio University, the hills of Appalachian Ohio were some of the most fiercely Democratic places in America.

“We must abolish human poverty,” Johnson proclaimed, foreshadowing a torrent of federal programs that would eventually include Medicare, Head Start preschool, environmental laws and a push for equal justice.

These hills were then a patchwork of closed coal mines, undernourished children and houses without indoor plumbing. But applause surged through the thousands of people in the audience. They believed.

Not anymore.

Now, except for the county of Athens, where Ohio University nurtures a more liberal electorate, the region is fiercely Republican. People who a generation ago believed in the president’s promises to change their region forever now have a deep distrust of Washington - and a defiant sense that they are on their own.

The idea that Washington can solve America’s problems is blasphemy.

“It’s impossible!” said Phil Stevens, a deeply conservative Republican who speaks in exclamation points, then apologizes for doing so. “Ridiculous!”

Stevens, 56, runs a small auto repair business and used car lot in a narrow valley where his family has lived for generations. He talks about the anger and suspicion that thread through the hills, about a deep distrust of the government, about friends stocking up on weapons and ammunition. A former Democrat, he now derides the party as a rabble of left-wing extremists who won’t even stand up for police officers during riots.

“I fear our country’s not far from collapse,” he said. “We’ve taken it and taken it. And there’s going to be a lot of people that just ain’t taking it no more.”

The political ground of southeast Ohio began to shift decades ago. But in 2016, counties where Democrats once had sizable minorities swung hard to the right — part of a broader national wave of working-class regions that helped Donald Trump take the White House.

Trump was unlike any candidate they’d seen before. He was the perfect candidate for a region that not only expects little from the government, but also mistrusts it deeply. In many counties Trump took more than twice as many votes as Hillary Clinton.

Although coronavirus deaths here are still relatively rare, its economic impact is widely felt. Unemployment skyrocketed to highs of nearly 18 percent amid early virus shutdowns, doubling in some counties from March to April. While those rates have come down since, nearly every county in the region is still worse off than at the start of the year.

Six months into the pandemic, businesses from used car lots to barbershops to organic farmers are battered. Stevens has seen business plunge by 30 percent or more.

Like so many other Americans, Stevens is trying to make sense of the chaos of 2020.

“You’re just sitting here minding your own business, and things start crumbling all around you,” he said, shaking his head. Only God knows, he said, when America will return to normal: “And I sometimes think we’ve got Him scratching His head because this is a bunch of craziness.”