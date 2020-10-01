  1. Home
  2. World

Merkel accuses China of 'poor and cruel treatment' of minorities

German chancellor expresses deep concern over developments in Hong Kong

  179
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/01 12:29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 

German Chancellor Angela Merkel.  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday (Sept. 30) accused Beijing of "poor and cruel treatment" of minorities and expressed deep concern over the situation in Hong Kong.

Speaking on the eve of the Euro Summit, Merkel vowed to address human rights issues and the crackdown on Hong Kong activists in any conversations with Chinese officials. She said the two countries will discuss their diverging views and that Germany will bring up its concerns about Hong Kong's national security law and China's continual undermining of the "one country, two systems" principle in the city.

Merkel added that the ill-treatment of minorities will also feature in future Germany-China dialogues. Although she did not name the minorities she was referring to, human rights activists accuse the Chinese government of committing a range of abuses against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, according to CNA.

Despite targeting Beijing's alleged human rights violations, the German leader praised the communist regime for its stated commitment to slowing climate change. She called Chinese Secretary-General Xi Jinping's (習近平) goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 very "ambitious" and said it would spur European nations into following suit.

Merkel also said she hopes to see progress in talks with China on market access and reciprocity by the end of the year. She said not much headway has been made toward an investment agreement so far but that Germany is keen for a breakthrough before its rotating presidency of the Council of the EU comes to a close, reported the South China Morning Post.
human rights abuse
human rights violations
Angela Merkel
Xinjiang
Hong Kong security law
EU
Uighurs
Uyghurs

RELATED ARTICLES

Families call for access to Hong Kong relatives detained in China
Families call for access to Hong Kong relatives detained in China
2020/09/30 18:30
China says ‘happiness’ is rising in Xinjiang
China says ‘happiness’ is rising in Xinjiang
2020/09/28 16:03
Thousands of mosques destroyed or damaged in Xinjiang
Thousands of mosques destroyed or damaged in Xinjiang
2020/09/26 17:53
Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU
Taiwan president calls for investment agreement with EU
2020/09/22 17:03
US undersecretary of state meets with China and Hong Kong activists in Taiwan
US undersecretary of state meets with China and Hong Kong activists in Taiwan
2020/09/19 16:44