China officially charges 12 Hong Kong fugitives

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Chinese authorities announced on Sept. 30 that they were officially charging with crimes 12 Hong Kong fugitives 39 days after they were caught at sea and detained in Shenzhen’s Yiantian District.

Among the detainees, Teng Chi-jan (鄧棨然) and Chiao Ying-yu (喬映瑜) were charged with "organizing illegal border crossing.” The rest, including Li Yu-hsuan (李宇軒) and Huang Wei-jan (黃偉然), were simply charged with "illegal border crossing."

The prosecutors also rejected the bail request of five of the detainees, claiming that the bail "cannot protect society from endangerment."

As Oct. 1 is the Mid-Autumn Festival, a time for family gatherings and moon-gazing in traditional Chinese culture, some family members of the detained Hongkongers brought mooncakes to the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) liaison office in Hong Kong on Sept. 30 , hoping that officials may pass the pastries to their loved ones.

So far, no one has succeeded in meeting with the detainees or obtaining updates on their status since the arrest, including the Chinese lawyers hired by the family members, who are being denied the right to represent their clients.

"We used to have meals and mooncakes together during the Mid-Autumn Festival," the father of one detainee, Cheng Tsz-ho, told RFA. "This year, my son is missing, and life is pretty miserable."

The mother of another detainee, surnamed Lee, said the Hong Kong officials told them to stop arguing and refused to help deliver medicine to her son. She reaffirmed that they would not accept the lawyers appointed by the CCP.

"It is like the 12 Hong Kong fugitives fell into a black hole, and no one can find them," the sister of Li Yu-hsuan told StandNews.

Li is an activist and was previously arrested by the Hong Kong police under suspicion of "colluding with foreign forces."

No one is sure whether these detainees are indeed at Yiantian and whether they are still alive, according to Li’s sister.

She worries about the conditions of the incommunicado detention, given previous cases of Hong Kong detainees being tortured and forced into confessions while being illegally detained in China.

On Sept. 30, Ip Kwok-him (葉國謙), Hong Kong deputy to the National People's Congress, said that the detainees are unable to meet with their families in keeping with the general practices of China. Visits will have to wait until the trials begin or even after the convictions.

According to Ip, the Chinese authorities have appointed lawyers to represent the 12 detainees, which it tends to do in severe cases that could lead to life imprisonment. However, this does not negate the right of the detainees to hire their own lawyers.

On Sept. 22, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam contended that although the government would provide necessary assistance, the detainees must be tried in China first before transferal back to Hong Kong to face the second round of charges.

"[I will not] unduly interfere with another jurisdiction," she said.