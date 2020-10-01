Infor Announces Strong Partner Ecosystem Momentum in Japan

Recruits Partners with Strengths in Focus Industries;

Announces Top Partner Awards at Partner Forum





TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 1 October 2020 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today shared its FY20 channel momentum in Japan with the strategic addition of nine new channels and alliance partners. These partners are specifically recruited according to their key industry-specific expertise and solution areas mapped and aligned to Infor Japan's go-to-market strategy. Channel license sales increased 13% YoY during this period, with several channel partners offering cloud (SaaS) licenses.





The new partners include but are not limited to:





aŭtomatigo Inc. - Infor Nexus

Automatigo has deep expertise in global supply chains and are already supporting Komatsu's global deployment project of Infor Nexus, starting from its North American base, for the visualization of OEM product shipments and realization of transportation management.

Nippon Systemware (NSW) Co.,Ltd. - Infor CloudSuite Industrial

NSW has many years of experience and know-how in the engineering chain areas (PLM, PDM), managing data related to design and manufacturing in the manufacturing industry.

Realsoft inc. - Infor CloudSuite Industrial

Before signing on as a Channel Partner this FY, Realsoft has been an Infor Service Partner since 2013 and led many successful projects, with a focus on introducing Infor CloudSuite Industrial to the manufacturing industry.

Nihon Software Kaisha Ltd. - Infor CloudSuite Industrial

NSK has experienced Infor CSI consultants who have been involved in more than 40 Infor projects to date being an Infor Service Partner, focusing on the introduction of Infor CloudSuite Industrial to the manufacturing industry since 1997. They signed up as an Infor Channel Partner in FY20.





As part of Infor's continued investment in our ecosystem partnership, a few partners were certified for Infor Birst and are now able to engage in Birst projects.





A recent Virtual Partner Forum gave recognition to the most successful partners and partner-led go-lives in FY20.





The following is a list of the award-winning companies and projects they have driven:

Best Competitive Win: QUNIE CORPORATION.

Contributed to Infor WMS project orders from a major consumer goods manufacturer.

Best New Logo Sales: Triforce Global Solutions K.K.

As a result of many years of Infor SunSystems deployments, Triforce Global Solutions clinched a global accounting project for a large manufacturing company.

Best License Sales Partner: KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd.

They have achieved Gold Partner status for the fourth consecutive year with continued licensing orders from both Infor LN and Infor CloudSuite Industrial, in addition to the successful go-live at a major construction machinery company.

Best Go-Live Partner (1): Hitachi,Ltd.

Completed Infor LN project at Sega Entertainment, on-schedule and on-budget.

Best Go-Live Partner (2): Realsoft, Inc.

Japan's first Infor CloudSuite Industrial introduction was achieved almost on schedule, and overseas expansion is planned in the future. The attitude of always challenging new features is also highly evaluated.

Best Go-Live Partner (3): Optage, Inc.

They have achieved the go-live of Infor M3 in the processi manufacturing industry and fashion industry, which can be expected to be expanded into the distribution and fashion industries. ​

Best SaaS Win: Neoaxis Co.,Ltd.

Won two new deals in the manufacturing industry within a year of starting SaaS business, by specializing in Cloud ERP Business.





Comments from award winners:

Naoki Taniguchi, General Manager of ERP Solution Division, KYOCERA Communication Systems Co., Ltd





"We are very honored to be recognized for our longstanding commitment in implementing Infor's solutions in the domestic manufacturing industry. We will continuously focus on supporting customers to solve problems in the manufacturing industry to maximize the strengths of Infor solutions."





Mitsuko Yoshimoto, General Manager of Enterprise Package Solutions Division, Enterprise Solutions Business Unit, Industry & Distribution Business Unit, Hitachi, Ltd.





"After a thorough evaluation, we are very pleased that our project that involves the implementation to the operation of Infor LN in Sega Entertainment, has transformed the business environment of the company drastically. We will continue to support the business transformation and business efficiency of Japanese companies with our industry-specific solutions, including Infor cloud.





■Comment from Infor Japan

Shinya Miura, Country Manager and Vice President of Infor Japan K.K. says, "Infor's ability to successfully grow our business in Japan in fiscal year 2020 is the result of our partners' commitment and our combined expertise in leveraging our innovative and industry-specific solutions finely-tuned in the cloud to help companies in Japan maintain the competitive edge. Infor will continue to strengthen our partner ecosystem to help facilitate the digital transformation of Japanese companies."





