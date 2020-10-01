China to require Taiwan arrivals to submit negative coronavirus test results

Passengers will soon be required to submit negative coronavirus test results within three days of departing for China. Passengers will soon be required to submit negative coronavirus test results within three days of departing for China. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China will require all passengers arriving from Taiwan to submit negative results from a nucleic-acid COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

According to the latest protocol announced by the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration on Wednesday (Sept. 30), individuals traveling from Taiwan to China must prove they have tested negative for COVID-19 within three days of their flight. The new rule will take effect on Oct. 12, and Taiwan's Eva Air and China Airlines have been notified.

Inbound travelers from Taiwan must still comply with the mandatory 14-day quarantine once they land in China. People whose destination is Shanghai are allowed to self-isolate at quarantine hotels for seven days followed by seven days of home quarantine, while those visiting other parts of China will be transported to a designated quarantine location upon arrival.

With the change, Taiwan joins 159 other countries required by China to provide negative coronavirus test results within 72 hours of flying. Those whose results miss the 72-hour mark due to flight delays can negotiate with the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration for a possible exception, reported CNA.