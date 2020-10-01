Moderna, Synnex rise; Micron, Enerpac Tool Group fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Moderna Inc., up 23 cents to $70.75
The biotechnology company released additional encouraging data from an early study of a developing COVID-19 vaccine.
Duke Energy Corp., up $6.15 to $88.56
The utility company rejected a buyout offer from NextEra Energy, according to the Wall Street Journal.
Micron Technology Inc., down $3.75 to $46.96
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for its fiscal first quarter.
Synnex Corp., up $7.70 to $140.06
The high-tech contractor reported surprisingly good fiscal third-quarter results.
Lowe's Cos., up $3.60 to $165.86
The home improvement retailer restarted its stock buyback program.
Ameriprise Financial Inc., up $3.73 to $154.11
The financial services company approved an additional $2.5 billion for its stock buyback program.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp., down $1.17 to $18.81
The industrial products company reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Progress Software Inc., down $2.07 to $36.68
The business software maker issued a weak profit forecast for the fourth quarter.