Suárez and Atlético held scoreless in draw against Huesca

MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez followed up his promising debut for Atlético Madrid with a disappointing performance in his first start on Wednesday.

Three days after scoring two goals and setting up another in about 20 minutes off the bench in Atlético's 6-1 win over Granada, Suárez struggled in the team's 0-0 draw at promoted Huesca.

The former Barcelona player started alongside young Portugal forward João Félix, but the duo failed to spark the attack for Diego Simeone's team.

The Uruguay striker had the game’s best chance after a perfect through-ball by Félix in the 59th minute, but he failed to get past goalkeeper Andrés Fernández inside the area and eventually had his shot blocked.

Suárez was substituted by Diego Costa less than three minutes after the miss, but the Brazilian-born striker also couldn't do much up front. Atlético pressured near the end but failed to capitalize on a couple of good opportunities from inside the area.

Huesca, back in the topflight after a year in the second division, was looking for its first win of the season after two draws and a loss. Huesca next visits Elche, another promoted club.

Defending champion Real Madrid later hosts winless Valladolid to try to win its second in a row after opening with a draw.

Barcelona visits unbeaten Celta Vigo on Thursday.

Atlético and Barcelona had their first two matches postponed because of the participation in the Champions League in August.

VILLARREAL WINS

Villarreal rebounded from a 4-0 loss at Barcelona with a 3-1 home win against Alavés.

Paco Alcácer opened the scoring in the 13th minute and sealed the victory in the 67th. Gerard Moreno converted a 45th-minute penalty kick after Alavés had equalized through Édgar Méndez in the 36th.

Alavés remains winless after four rounds. Villarreal had a draw and a win before the loss to Barcelona at the Camp Nou Stadium.

