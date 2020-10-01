French Open glance: No. 1 Djokovic faces Berankis in 2nd Rd

Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros s... Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a shot against Sweden's Mikael Ymer in the first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Paris (AP) — A quick look at the French Open:

LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY

Novak Djokovic tries to improve to 33-1 in 2020 and move closer to an 18th Grand Slam title when he faces Ricardas Berankis in the second round at Court Philippe Chatrier. If Djokovic ends up winning this French Open, it would give him at least two trophies at each major tournament, something neither Roger Federer nor Rafael Nadal has managed to do among all of their accomplishments. Other Grand Slam title owners scheduled to play Thursday in Chatrier include 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko against No. 2 seed Karolina Pliskova, and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin against Ana Bogdan. Over at Court Suzanne Lenglen, 2016 French Open champion Garbiñe Muguruza takes on Pliskova’s twin sister, Kristyna, after No. 9 seed Denis Shapovalov meets Robert Carballes Baena. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova plays Jasmine Paolini at Court Simonne Mathieu.

THURSDAY’S FORECAST

Rain. High of 61 degrees Fahrenheit (16 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER

Sunny. High of 66 degrees Fahrenheit (19 degrees Celsius).

WEDNESDAY’S KEY RESULTS

Women’s Second Round: Tsvetana Pironkova advanced via walkover when No. 6 Serena Williams withdrew; No. 1 Simona Halep beat Irina-Camelia Begu 6-3, 6-4; No. 5 Kiki Bertens beat Sara Errani 7-6 (5), 3-6, 9-7; Anna Karolina Schmiedlova beat No. 10 Victoria Azarenka 6-2, 6-2; No. 25 Amanda Anisimova bet Bernarda Pera 6-2, 6-0; Nadia Podoroska beat No. 23 Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Men’s Second Round: No. 2 Rafael Nadal beat Mackenzie McDonald 6-1, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 Dominic Thiem beat Jack Sock 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (6); No. 6 Alexander Zverev beat Pierre-Hugues Herbert 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5), 4-6, 6-4; Sebastian Korda beat No. 21 John Isner 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4; No. 27 Taylor Fritz beat Radu Albot 6-3, 6-2, 6-4; Stefano Travaglia beat Kei Nishikori 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7), 4-6, 6-2.

STAT OF THE DAY

14 — Double-faults by Errani in her loss to Bertens.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m struggling to walk, so that’s kind of a telltale sign that I should try to recover.” — Williams, who pulled out of the tournament before her second-round match because of an injured Achilles tendon, which she hurt at the U.S. Open.

