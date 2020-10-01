Kolkata hands Rajasthan first loss in Indian Premier League

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivan Mavi ran through Rajasthan Royals’ top order batting to earn a 37-run win for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Nagarkoti grabbed 2-13 while Mavi got the prized wickets of Sanju Samson (8) and Jos Buttler (21) to restrict Rajasthan at 137-9.

No. 7 batsman Tom Curran top-scored with 54 off 36 balls and was one of three Rajasthan batsman to reach double figures.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Kolkata owed its total of 174-6 to Shubman Gill’s 47 off 34 balls up front and Eoin Morgan's unbeaten 34 off 23 deliveries.

Jofra Archer pinned down Kolkata's batsmen with fine figures of 2-14 and had Gill caught off his own bowling in the 12th over.

It was Rajasthan’s first loss in the tournament after it won both its previous games at Sharjah.

There is a four-way tie atop the leaderboard after all the eight teams played three games each with Kolkata, Rajasthan, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore all having four points.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports