Struggling Broncos, Jets at 0-3 with seasons spiraling

DENVER (0-3) at NEW YORK JETS (0-3)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NFL Network

OPENING LINE — Broncos by 2 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Broncos 2-1; Jets 0-3

SERIES RECORD — Broncos lead 20-16-1

LAST MEETING — Jets beat Broncos 34-16 on Oct. 7, 2018, at East Rutherford, New Jersey

LAST WEEK — Broncos lost to Buccaneers 28-10; Jets lost to Colts 36-7

AP PRO32 RANKING — Broncos No. 30; Jets No. 32

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (29), RUSH (29), PASS (28).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (8), PASS (29).

JETS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (28), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE — OVERALL (17), RUSH (24), PASS (15).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — It's a matchup of winless teams with coaches — the Broncos' Vic Fangio and Jets' Adam Gase — on the hot seat. The two coached together in Chicago in 2015, when Fangio was the Bears' defensive coordinator and Gase the offensive coordinator. ... Both teams are off to 0-3 starts for the second consecutive season, and both the Broncos and Jets are looking to avoid being 0-4 for the second year in a row. Neither has ever started consecutive seasons with four losses. ... Denver has had four previous 0-4 starts, while New York has started seven seasons with four defeats. ... The Broncos are 13-12 in games on Thursdays, including 8-5 on “Thursday Night Football.” ... With starting QB Drew Lock on IR with a shoulder injury, Brett Rypien will make his first NFL start against the Jets. Rypien will be the Broncos' ninth starting QB since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season, the most for any NFL team during that stretch. ... Jeff Driskel started against Tampa Bay, but was pulled in the fourth quarter in favor of Rypien, who was activated off the practice squad two days earlier. Driskel was 17 of 30 for 176 yards, one TD and an interception, and was also tackled in the end zone for a safety. Rypien, the nephew of former NFL QB and 1992 Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien, completed eight straight passes to start his NFL career. His ninth throw was intercepted in the end zone to thwart a drive. ... The Broncos' offensive line has allowed 13 sacks and 29 QB hits the past two weeks. ... RB Melvin Gordon had just eight carries for 26 yards last week. ... WR Jerry Jeudy leads AFC rookies with 13 catches and 173 receiving yards. ... DE Shelby Harris had his first two sacks of the season last week. ... The Jets are the only team in the NFL to not hold a lead at any point this season. ... New York has had double-digit deficits at halftime in three straight games, something the Jets haven't done since 1971. ... QB Sam Darnold had his worst game of the season last week, throwing three interceptions — including two that were returned by the Colts for touchdowns. ... WR Braxton Berrios, getting increased playing time because of injuries to several receivers, has 10 receptions — tied with TE Chris Herndon for the team lead — along with a team-high 123 yards receiving and two TD catches, all in the past two games. ... The Jets are hoping WR Jamison Crowder returns after he missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. ... WR Jeff Smith could make his season debut after being on IR following a shoulder injury during training camp. ... Fantasy tip: Gordon could be in for a solid game for the Broncos, even if Phillip Lindsay returns from the toe injury that sidelined him the past two games. The Jets have been susceptible to the run, and Gordon could provide a matchup issue.

