Taiwan, Belize reach open sky aviation agreement

By  Central News Agency
2020/10/01 10:40
Lin Chia-lung, Minister of Transportation and Communications. (MOTC photo)

Taiwan and its diplomatic ally Belize have agreed on an open skies policy that allows bilateral flight services, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said Wednesday (Sept. 30).

The new agreement, signed on Sept. 28, will enable designated airlines from both sides to operate unlimited passenger and cargo flights between Taiwan and Belize via any intermediate points and extend their flights to any onward points, the ministry said.

In the future, those airlines can also provide scheduled air services or cooperate with each other through code-sharing, the ministry said.

"It is beneficial for the expansion of the airlines' international network, contributing to greater convenience in terms of interactions among the peoples," the ministry said in a statement.

As a result, trade and tourism relations between the two countries will be further enhanced, it added.
bilateral relations
Belize
Taiwan-Belize relations
bilateral flight
aviation
Taiwan flights

