French Open Results

Wednesday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Wednesday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Taylor Fritz (27), United States, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

Stan Wawrinka (16), Switzerland, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. John Isner (21), United States, 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Serena Williams (6), United States, walkover.

Elina Svitolina (3), Ukraine, def. Renata Zarazua, Mexico, 6-3, 0-6, 6-2.

Ekaterina Alexandrova (27), Russia, def. Astra Sharma, Australia, 6-3, 6-3.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovakia, def. Victoria Azarenka (10), Belarus, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Yulia Putintseva (23), Kazakhstan, 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova (25), United States, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (5), Slovakia, def. Henri Kontinen, Finland, and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 6-1.

Jonny O Mara, Britain, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Spain, and Gianluca Mager, Italy, 6-1, 6-2.

Women's Doubles

First Round

Jil Teichmann, Switzerland, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Leylah Annie Fernandez, Canada, and Diane Parry, France, 6-2, 6-4.

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, and Viktoria Kuzmova (13), Slovakia, def. Laura-Ioana Paar, Romania, and Julia Wachaczyk, Germany, 6-2, 2-6, 6-0.

Jasmine Paolini, Italy, and Varvara Gracheva, Russia, def. Lyudmyla Kichenok and Nadiia Kichenok (15), Ukraine, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.