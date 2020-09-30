  1. Home
Taipei’s Maokong Gondola offers Moon Festival discount

Rock with gentle winds over shadowy hillsides while enjoying swanky views

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/30 20:10
(TRTC photo)

(TRTC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Do you have any plans for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday? If not, consider a ride on the gondola up to Maokong, where you can admire the moonlit views of the Taipei grid over dinner and drinks, all the while taking advantage of discount gondola rides up and down the hills.

The Mid-Autumn Festival discounts will be in effect from Thursday (Oct. 1) to Sunday, according to a press release.

Visitors will be able to get a NT$50 (US$1.75) one-way ticket at the gondola’s Taipei Zoo Station after 5 p.m., saving NT$70 on the regular price ticket of NT$120. It's no trouble to get the same price for the way down, but the return ticket must be bought at the counter up in Maokong.

Down at the plaza beside Taipei Zoo Station, a street fair with performances will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival. Visitors who check in on Facebook and upload a photo will be given a pomelo or a moon cake while supplies last.


(TRTC photo)
Maokong Gondola
Mid-Autumn Festival
pomelo
moon cake

