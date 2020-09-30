Taiwan and US to cooperate on infrastructure in Latin America and Southeast Asia

AIT Director Brent Christensen (second right) at a news conference Wednesday AIT Director Brent Christensen (second right) at a news conference Wednesday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and the United States signed an agreement to cooperate on developing infrastructure in Latin America and Southeast Asia, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 30).

Both sides will soon hold a meeting on how to adapt supply chains and improve the sharing of knowledge and training under the agreement, which was signed on Sept. 17, CNA quoted American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen as saying.

Taiwan and the U.S. will seek out markets for infrastructure and energy in the Americas and in Southeast Asia, which Taipei has already been targeting since 2016 through its New Southbound Policy.

The island formed task forces to research the issues after U.S. Treasury official Mitchell Silk proposed the framework during a visit to Taiwan last year. According to Taiwanese government officials, the agreement is taking cooperation between Taipei and Washington to a new level.