Trees and houses intertwine in Taiwan’s Changhua

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two cases of trees growing through houses in Changhua County form extraordinary sights and have heartwarming stories.

One story involves a townhouse that coexists with a century-old banyan tree in Changhua City. The owner, a 92-year-old woman surnamed Huang (黃), said that the house was built by her late husband surnamed Shih (施) more than 40 years ago, CNA reported.

Even though some people at the time recommended chopping down the tree, Shih was reluctant and built the house to accommodate its growth.

The banyan tree continued to mature. Over time, its trunk and branches penetrated the ceiling of the first floor, grew into the lavatory on the second floor, and came out its window to reach the third floor.

Huang said her family is used to the company of the old tree when answering the call of nature. She said her husband used to speak to it, and now it helps her remember him.

In Ershui Township, along the gap between two four-story townhouses, a mango tree has grown taller than both residences. The tree has been around over 100 years, according to locals, and when it was young, only one-story houses could be found in the area.

When the older houses were being torn down to make room for newer townhouses, homeowners agreed to preserve the tree.

Every April and May, locals come to help trim the giant mango tree and pick its fruits to eat or pickle. To them, the mango tree is not only beautiful but also a part of daily life and memory.



(CNA photo)