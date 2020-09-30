Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma calls on Chinese businesses to put service first

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma (馬雲) wants Chinese corporations to service the world in order to rebuild the country’s battered image, rather than trying to conquer the global market, reports said Wednesday (Sept. 30).

Amid the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the communist government’s aggressive foreign policy, the country’s image has suffered overseas.

Ma told Chinese business leaders at a green forum Tuesday (Sept. 29) that they should stop regarding globalization as merely trying to take in the world’s money or trying to conquer the global market, the Liberty Times reported. Instead, they should emphasize their ability to provide services to the world, the tycoon said.

Chinese companies should not only be interested in earning profits but also in winning respect, Ma told his fellow business people. The Alibaba founder predicted that the second wave of globalization would be led by China’s 1.4 billion inhabitants. Businesses should be grateful to the United States for its 300 million people having led the way on the first wave of globalization, according to Ma.