TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC) said the company is funding various language acquisition programs to improve the spoken and written English of its employees, including online courses taught in real-time; business English workshops; and a newly launched APP.

The Hsinchu-based contract chipmaker — the world’s largest and most advanced — is becoming a crucial choke point in the U.S.-China trade war. It will likely churn out more chips for American tech giants in the coming years as Washington decouples from China economically.

The company announced on Wednesday (Sept. 30) the successful results of an educational initiative for employees that kicked off in April as well as the new and customized programs and courses.

Over 46,000 TSMC employees took part in the initiative by the end of August.

Morris Chang (張忠謀), a Taiwanese-American and the founder of TSMC, attended Harvard, MIT, and Stanford and spent many years in working in the U.S. He then left in 1985 to lead several organizations in Taiwan at the request of then Premier Sun Yun-suan (孫運璿) and Chief Economist Li Kwoh-ting (李國鼎).

Known for its global reach, TSMC’s demand for English skills has only grown over the years. One of the initiatives rolled out for those in need of practice is the online "Self-learning Bar,” which offers one-on-one consulting service for participants to find the most effective ways of taking advantage of the company’s English-language training.

The service, launched in July, had recorded over 46,000 registrations by the end of August, with more than 3,000 people taking part in the online courses. To complement these offerings, the company has also recently released a new APP.