Taiwan records 4th longest working hours worldwide in 2019

Taiwanese worked the fourth-longest hours among nationals in 39 countries around the world in 2019, according to a Ministry of Labor (MOL) report.

The average number of hours worked in Taiwan last year was 2,028, five less than 2018, trailing only Singapore, Mexico and Costa Rica, while maintaining the same ranking as the previous year, according to the report.

According to the ministry's Department of Statistics, in 2019 Taiwan saw a drop of 1.2 hours in terms of average regular working hours and a decrease of 3.6 hours in average overtime hours, compared with the same numbers in 2018.

Meanwhile, Singapore led the annual list with 2,324 hours last year among the 39 countries reviewed, according to the MOL.

Mexico came second with 2,137 hours and Costa Rica third at 2,060 hours.

In Asia, South Korea and Japan trailed Taiwan with 1,967 hours and 1,644 hours, respectively, the MOL report indicated.

From 2009 to 2019, Taiwan's average annual work time has fallen by 92 hours. In the same period, South Korea saw 207 fewer hours worked, Japan reduced average work by 70 hours and Costa Rica saw a drop of 288 hours.

According to the MOL, average annual working hours per year is calculated by multiplying average working hours per month per person by 12. (By Wu Hsin-yun and Joseph Yeh)