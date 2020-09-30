US envoy calls for Taiwan's 'full participation' in UN

U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft. (Twitter, USAmbUN photo) U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft. (Twitter, USAmbUN photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft on Tuesday (Sept. 29) posted a tweet calling for Taiwan's "full participation at the UN," following a meeting with Taiwan's representative in New York two weeks ago.

On Tuesday evening, Craft posted a tweet in which she argued that "the world needs Taiwan's full participation at the UN." She said this is especially true when it comes to issues related to public health and economic development.

Craft described Taiwan as a "force for good" and asserted that a "UN without Taiwan's full participation is cheating the world." Craft's comments come after she held a historic meeting with James K.J. Lee, director of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in New York on Sept. 16.

She then posted a follow-up comment beneath her tweet in which she wrote that "Taiwan has a trusted friend @POTUS Donald J. Trump," and that his administration is "championing" Taiwan's international role. She declared that Taiwan has the right to assume a role at the "highest platform where it can share its remarkable innovation and expertise."

In response, Taiwanese representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) on Wednesday morning retweeted Craft's post and thanked her for advocating Taiwan's inclusion and participation in the UN. She added that "The UN system has treated Taiwan so unfairly!"

In an effort to counter China's poaching of Taiwan's allies, the Trump administration has been pushing for Taiwan's inclusion in international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Civil Aviation Organization. In addition, U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany on Sept. 16 introduced a bill calling on the U.S. to put an end to the "one China" policy, resume formal relations with Taiwan, begin negotiations on a U.S.-Taiwan free trade agreement, and to support Taiwan's re-entry into the U.N.

Taiwan was a founding member of the U.N. in 1949, but was expelled from the organization in 1971 after China was admitted as a member. In 1971, U.N. Resolution 2758 excluded Taiwan from the organization under the premise that China is the only "the only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations."

The country was subsequently removed from all U.N. organizations, such as the WHO in 1972.

In 2007, the U.N. rejected the country's bid to join the U.N. under the name of Taiwan, based on the premise that Taiwan is part of China and that the communist regime in Beijing is the "only legitimate representative of China to the United Nations."

Over the course of this year's UN General Debate, which ran from Sept. 22 to Sept. 29, a total of 12 of Taiwan's' diplomatic allies spoke openly in favor of the country's inclusion in the intergovernmental organization. In addition, two others, Guatemala and Honduras sent letters to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres supporting Taiwan's admission into the organization.

