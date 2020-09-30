Taiwan’s TSMC planning two advanced packaging facilities

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning to build two fabrication plants dedicated to next-generation integrated circuit packaging.

According to a TSMC blog post, as workloads for semiconductors have evolved, packing technologies have become increasingly important, and can be critical to a product’s performance, function, and cost. In many cases, making a large monolithic chip using the most advanced processes is not optimal, which is where packaging technologies come into play.

TSMC has several advanced 2.5D packaging and 3D silicon stacking technologies it calls 3DFabric, according to Tom’s Hardware. “TSMC’s logic-on-logic stacking CoW (chip-on-wafer) and WoW (wafer-on-wafer) technologies require advanced frontend production facilities, whereas interposed-based packaging processes like CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) and package-on-package interconnects like InFO (integrated fan-out) use backend fab technologies,” the report said.

TSMC currently has four advanced packaging facilities in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, and Tainan. According to Digitimes, TSMC is expecting demand for its 3DFabric services to remain strong in the coming years, so it is planning on building two more packaging facilities.

One of the fabs is slated to be built in the Chunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park and is expected to come online in the second half of 2021. The second fab will be located in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan and is scheduled to begin production in 2022.