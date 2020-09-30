  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC planning two advanced packaging facilities

One plant is expected to come online in second half of 2021, second plant will be operational in 2022

  121
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News
2020/09/30 16:27
TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TSMC Tainan office building (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is planning to build two fabrication plants dedicated to next-generation integrated circuit packaging.

According to a TSMC blog post, as workloads for semiconductors have evolved, packing technologies have become increasingly important, and can be critical to a product’s performance, function, and cost. In many cases, making a large monolithic chip using the most advanced processes is not optimal, which is where packaging technologies come into play.

TSMC has several advanced 2.5D packaging and 3D silicon stacking technologies it calls 3DFabric, according to Tom’s Hardware. “TSMC’s logic-on-logic stacking CoW (chip-on-wafer) and WoW (wafer-on-wafer) technologies require advanced frontend production facilities, whereas interposed-based packaging processes like CoWoS (chip-on-wafer-on-substrate) and package-on-package interconnects like InFO (integrated fan-out) use backend fab technologies,” the report said.

TSMC currently has four advanced packaging facilities in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, and Tainan. According to Digitimes, TSMC is expecting demand for its 3DFabric services to remain strong in the coming years, so it is planning on building two more packaging facilities.

One of the fabs is slated to be built in the Chunan section of the Hsinchu Science Park and is expected to come online in the second half of 2021. The second fab will be located in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan and is scheduled to begin production in 2022.
TSMC
TSMC 3DFabric
TSMC packaging technologies
TSMC fab

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan set to see $103 billion in semiconductor exports in 2020
Taiwan set to see $103 billion in semiconductor exports in 2020
2020/09/28 12:46
US slaps China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC with sanctions
US slaps China’s biggest chipmaker SMIC with sanctions
2020/09/28 11:40
President Tsai sees Taiwan as world's semiconductor manufacturing leader
President Tsai sees Taiwan as world's semiconductor manufacturing leader
2020/09/24 16:18
TSMC says US-China deleveraging could increase semiconductor costs
TSMC says US-China deleveraging could increase semiconductor costs
2020/09/24 12:10
TSMC plans to establish foundries all over Taiwan
TSMC plans to establish foundries all over Taiwan
2020/09/23 15:22