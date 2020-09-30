  1. Home
Slovakia no longer requires quarantine for Taiwan citizens

Under new measure, Taiwan travelers can travel to Slovakia without special tests or 2 week quarantine

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/30 15:50
Castle in Slovakia's capital, Bratislava. (Wikicommons, Suicasmo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning Thursday (Oct. 1), Taiwanese citizens will no longer have to spend 14 days in quarantine after arriving in Slovakia, according to the Central European country’s office in Taipei.

Slovakia announced a “Safe Green List,” featuring a total of 31 countries, including Taiwan, where arriving travelers will no longer need to undergo special tests or spend two weeks in isolation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Wednesday (Sept. 30).

The measure, taking effect on Oct. 1, demonstrates other countries' appreciation of Taiwan’s efforts in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), MOFA said.

According to the ministry, Taiwan is the second-largest Asian investor in Slovakia, providing thousands of jobs, while the country also thanked Taiwan for its supplies of medical supplies during the pandemic, CNA reported.

However, Slovakia has recently seen a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases, prompting the country to introduce new measures this week banning most public sports and cultural events.
Slovakia
COVID-19
Wuhan coronavirus
pandemic
quarantine
MOFA
Taiwan-Slovakia relations

