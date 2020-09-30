Ex-Brisbane captain Kevin Walters named new Broncos coach

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former captain Kevin Walters has signed a two-year contract to coach the Brisbane Broncos in Australia's National Rugby League.

The Broncos announced the deal on Wednesday and said the 52-year-old Walters, who won five league titles with Brisbane, will resign from his position as coach of the Queensland State of Origin team.

Walters’ appointment comes almost two years after he missed out on the coaching role to Anthony Seibold, who resigned last month with three years left on his contract. The Broncos finished in last place in the 16-team league, the worst season in their 32-year history.

“I love the Brisbane Broncos," Walters said. “This club is part of who I am and it feels like I am coming home. I’ve put in a lot of work over the past 15 years to learn and gain the experience that’s required to succeed in this role, so I feel that I’m ready.”

