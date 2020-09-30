Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan

CWB map of magnitude 5.9 quake that struck on Sept. 30. CWB map of magnitude 5.9 quake that struck on Sept. 30.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 30), with all of Taiwan proper feeling its shockwaves, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 39.4 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 106.5 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hsinchu County and a 3 in Yilan County, Taipei City, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Keelung City, Taichung City, Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Taitung County, and Chiayi City, with a lesser intensity of 1 recorded in Kaohsiung City and Tainan City.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.