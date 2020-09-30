  1. Home
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northeastern Taiwan

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/30 12:55
CWB map of magnitude 5.9 quake that struck on Sept. 30.

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan at 12:37 p.m. this afternoon (Sept. 30), with all of Taiwan proper feeling its shockwaves, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 39.4 kilometers east-northeast of Yilan County Hall at a focal depth of 106.5 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Hsinchu County and a 3 in Yilan County, Taipei City, Hualien County, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Miaoli County, and Yunlin County. An intensity level of 2 was felt in Keelung City, Taichung City, Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Changhua County, Chiayi County, Taitung County, and Chiayi City, with a lesser intensity of 1 recorded in Kaohsiung City and Tainan City.

No injuries resulting from the quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

