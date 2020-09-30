2 Chinese anti-submarine aircraft enter Taiwan’s ADIZ yet again

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on two separate occasions on Tuesday (Sept. 29), according to the Taiwan Air Force Command.

The Ministry of National Defense (MND) released the information over its real-time update platform on its website. There were two sorties by People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ on Tuesday.

In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the incursions. This marks the eighth time Chinese planes have entered the ADIZ since Sept. 16.

On Sept. 16, the PLAAF sent Y-8 planes on two sorties into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. Two days later on Sept. 18, 18 Chinese planes entered the area, with 12 crossing the median line in the Taiwan Strait.

On Sept. 19, 19 Chinese planes entered the ADIZ from the northwest and southwest, while on Sept. 19, two Y-8s intruded into the ADIZ off the southwestern coast. Two more Y-8 planes also came into the southwestern corner of the ADIZ on Sept. 21, followed by another two Y-8s on Sept. 22.

Two more Y-8 anti-submarine planes then entered the ADIZ on Sept. 23, followed by a single Y-8 on Sept. 24.



Flight path of Chinese planes on Sept. 29 (MND photo)