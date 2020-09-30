  1. Home
Taiwan cartoonist battling cancer honored at Golden Comic Awards

Renowned cartoonist pledges to keep creating comic books for Taiwan despite illness

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/30 10:53
Loic Hsiao (right) recognized at 11th Golden Comic Awards.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese cartoonist Loic Hsiao (蕭言中) received the Special Contribution Award at the 11th Golden Comic Awards Monday (Sept. 28), saying he would keep creating material for domestic readers despite suffering from colon cancer.

During the award ceremony at the Taipei New Horizon Building Monday afternoon, Hsiao was recognized for his contribution to Taiwan's comics community for over 30 years. Known for his unique illustration style using a Chinese calligraphy brush, the 55-year-old artist has released over 30 comic books, including his 1985 debut "Short: Fairy Tales Untold (童話短路)," which has sold over 500,000 copies.

In addition to producing comics, Hsiao has also written, directed, and performed in more than 20 theater dramas, including "Shamlet" and "Can Three Make It."

Hsiao was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer in July of last year and has since been receiving chemotherapy. Hsiao told reporters that despite the pain, he still intends to keep working on comics every day and will hold exhibitions in the coming months.

Hsiao told reporters that being a cartoonist is his lifelong dream and that he often draws inspiration from music and dramas. He said Taiwan's comics landscape has shifted significantly in the last two decades, adding that he is happy to see more young people join the circle.

Hsiao confessed that he has felt his energy drop since the diagnosis but said he still wants to take advantage of the moment to share his passion. He said he cannot decide when his life will end, but he will cherish every minute of the creative process, reported CNA.
