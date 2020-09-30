Hyderabad clinch first IPL win, beat Delhi by 15 runs

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Jonny Bairstow struck a half century and Rashid Khan plucked 3-14 against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday to give Sunrisers Hyderabad its first victory in the Indian Premier League.

Bairstow made 53 off 48 balls on a slow wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium as Hyderabad scored 162-4 after Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field.

Twenty20s top-rated bowler Rashid then used the conditions well with his sharp leg-spin bowling and grabbed the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (34), Iyer (17) and Rishabh Pant (32) to restrict Delhi to 147-7 and give Hyderabad a 15-run win.

“I think I don’t take pressure on myself to create an impact. I keep calm and cool and focus on what I have to do,” Rashid said after dedicating his man of the match-winning performance to his parents. “(It’s been a) tough one-and-a-half year, first I lost my dad, then my mom 3-4 months ago. She was my biggest fan. This award goes to them. When I used to win an award, the whole night she used to talk to me.”

Bairstow and captain David Warner (45) earlier put on 77 runs for the first-wicket stand before the Englishman added a further 52 with Kane Williamson, who recovered from a niggle and scored 41 runs in his first IPL game this season.

Kagiso Rabada (2-21) claimed both his wickets in the death overs when Bairstow and Williamson holed out in the deep while going for big hits.

Warner mounted pressure on Delhi's top order batsmen through Rashid and 20-year-old left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma after Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-25) had removed Prithvi Shaw in the first over.

Rashid had Iyer caught at deep cover in his first over before Pant briefly tried to revive the chase by knocking back-to-back sixes against Sharma. However, Rashid returned and had Pant caught at deep backward square leg as the left-hander went for a slog sweep against the ace leg-spinner.

“I think we were happy with 160 to chase, it was a par score,” Iyer said. “They knew the pitch better than us. We thought dew would play a massive role and the ball would come on well, but we can’t give excuses at this time. We didn’t capitalize on the ground dimension and take doubles. We will make sure we do when we play here next.”

Delhi has four points from three games and shares the lead with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On Wednesday, Rajasthan, which has won both its matches, take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Dubai.

