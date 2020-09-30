US--Apple Books-Top-10

Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher

1. The Book of Two Ways by Jodi Picoult - 9781984818362 - (Random House Publishing Group)

2. Total Power by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781501190674 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

3. The Coast-to-Coast Murders by J. D. Barker & James Patterson - 9780316457439 - (Little, Brown and Company)

4. The Evening and the Morning by Ken Follett - 9781984882028 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

5. Securing Kalee by Susan Stoker - 9781644990339 - (Stoker Aces Production, LLC)

6. Next to Last Stand by Craig Johnson - 9780525522546 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Rage by Bob Woodward - 9781982131760 - (Simon & Schuster)

8. When You Kiss Me (Maine Sullivans) by Bella Andre - 9781950351909 - (Oak Press, LLC)

9. Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer - 9780316592253 - (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

10. Anxious People by Fredrik Backman - 9781501160851 - (Atria Books)