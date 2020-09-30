Taiwan traffic and hotel info for Mid-Autumn Festival 2020

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The four-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday (Oct. 1 to 4) is coming up, and Taiwan News has put together some info to help readers enjoy the holiday.

Traffic

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is bracing for the expected explosion of tourism and traffic across Taiwan.

Southbound traffic is expected to peak Wednesday (Sept. 30) afternoon and Thursday morning, while peak northbound traffic will be on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. In order to improve the flow of traffic on National Highway 5, the highway’s southbound ramps in New Taipei's Shiding and Pinglin districts will be closed from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 1 and 2.

Hotel stay subsidy

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) pointed out that the government's subsidy for hotel stays will continue through the end of October.

Online registration is recommended for the subsidy, which amounts to NT$1,000 (US$34) per person per room. The first step to registering is uploading a photo of one's ID card or National Health Insurance card on this website, according to the Taiwan Tourism Bureau. The next step is to fill out one's personal information.

Setting out on their vacation, registrants should visit taiwanstay.net.tw to find out whether the hotel they intend to stay at is participating in the subsidy program. They are recommended to book the room by phone or through the hotel website; booking through an online travel agent is not permitted.

The subsidy is good for any day, including national holidays. Every Taiwanese citizen with a valid ID card is entitled to make use of the subsidy one time on the main island. However, those who travel to any of Taiwan's outlying islands — including Kinmen, Matsu, Penghu, Xiao Liuqiu, Green Island, and Orchid Island — can take advantage of the subsidy a second time.