French Open Results

Tuesday

At Stade Rolan Garros

Paris

Purse: €18,209,040

Surface: Red clay

PARIS (AP) _ Results Tuesday from French Open at Stade Rolan Garros (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

First Round

Matteo Berrettini (7), Italy, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Women's Singles

First Round

Nao Hibino, Japan, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 6-4, 6-0.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Madison Brengle, United States, 6-2, 6-1.

Ana Bogdan, Romania, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, 6-4, 6-2.

Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Rebecca Peterson, Sweden, 2-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Karolina Pliskova (2), Czech Republic, vs. Mayar Sherif, Egypt, 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-4.

Men's Doubles

First Round

Andres Molteni, Argentina, and Hugo Nys, Monaco, def. Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen, Belgium, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, vs. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.