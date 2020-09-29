Nokia announces new 5G cellphone slated to hit Taiwan in mid-October

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In Taiwan on Tuesday (Sept. 29), HMD Global announced a new 5G Nokia smartphone, Nokia 8.3 5G, which will feature its "global 5G" capability and allow users to produce “Hollywood-grade” videos.

HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas said that equipped with the Qualcomm 5G solution and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the new Nokia cellphone is able to integrate 40 different radio frequency components into a module that enables the coverage of 5G New Radio bands from 600MHz to 3.8GHz, according to a company news release. Such advances will allow users to roam with 5G as they travel the world.

Coming with a PureView quad-camera with ZEISS optics and the ZEISS Cinema capture and edit app, the new Nokia 5G cellphone can create video with cinematic effects comparable to those seen in movies, per the release.

The new 5G smartphone will hit the Taiwan market in mid-October with a price tag of NT$16,990 (US$566).

In addition, on Tuesday the company also announced a new mid-range smartphone, Nokia 3.4. However, the price and the release date have yet to be announced.



(Taiwan News photo)