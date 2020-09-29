Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches 'Faces of Taiwan' project

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Tuesday (Sept. 29) launched yet another project calling for submissions from the public, this time requesting Taiwanese send photos of themselves.

On his Facebook page on Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor, best known for the films "500 Days of Summer" and "Inception" and the sitcom "3rd Rock from the Sun" announced a third new project for Taiwanese fans within a month. In the latest project, titled "Faces of Taiwan," Taiwanese are asked to select a photo of themselves and post it to the website of open-collaboration production company HitRecord.

The latest project follows a call for photos, videos, and writings from Taiwan he posted in August, which he then compiled into a video titled "Lost in Taiwan" that was released on Sept. 11. The resulting work was a compilation of over 150 contributors and to date has gained over 86,000 likes and 3,400 comments.

The next day, on Sept. 12, Gordon-Levitt on Facebook announced a second project which was a collaboration with American studio Nirav Photography and called for contributions from writers. The post includes a photo by Nirav Photography and asks writers to finish this sentence: "When the wind blows, it feels like ______."

Thus far, the writing project has received 5,600 likes and 124 comments. As for the latest photography challenge, the Facebook post has received 15,000 likes and 1,000 comments, while the HitRecord page has garnered 217 photos with some of of the most popular being by entertainers Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) and Ugur Rifat Karlova (吳鳳, Wu Feng) and Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安).