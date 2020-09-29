  1. Home
  2. Culture

Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches 'Faces of Taiwan' project

Gordon-Levitt's 'Faces of Taiwan' now taking submissions from public

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/29 17:19
(Facebook, Joseph Gordon-Levitt screenshot)

(Facebook, Joseph Gordon-Levitt screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Tuesday (Sept. 29) launched yet another project calling for submissions from the public, this time requesting Taiwanese send photos of themselves.

On his Facebook page on Tuesday, the 39-year-old actor, best known for the films "500 Days of Summer" and "Inception" and the sitcom "3rd Rock from the Sun" announced a third new project for Taiwanese fans within a month. In the latest project, titled "Faces of Taiwan," Taiwanese are asked to select a photo of themselves and post it to the website of open-collaboration production company HitRecord.

The latest project follows a call for photos, videos, and writings from Taiwan he posted in August, which he then compiled into a video titled "Lost in Taiwan" that was released on Sept. 11. The resulting work was a compilation of over 150 contributors and to date has gained over 86,000 likes and 3,400 comments.

The next day, on Sept. 12, Gordon-Levitt on Facebook announced a second project which was a collaboration with American studio Nirav Photography and called for contributions from writers. The post includes a photo by Nirav Photography and asks writers to finish this sentence: "When the wind blows, it feels like ______."

Thus far, the writing project has received 5,600 likes and 124 comments. As for the latest photography challenge, the Facebook post has received 15,000 likes and 1,000 comments, while the HitRecord page has garnered 217 photos with some of of the most popular being by entertainers Jacky Wu (吳宗憲) and Ugur Rifat Karlova (吳鳳, Wu Feng) and Pingtung County Magistrate Pan Men-an (潘孟安).
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Lost in Taiwan
Faces of Taiwan
photography
photo contest
photos
living in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches another new project for Taiwan
Joseph Gordon-Levitt launches another new project for Taiwan
2020/09/12 11:03
US star Joseph Gordon-Levitt releases 'Lost in Taiwan'
US star Joseph Gordon-Levitt releases 'Lost in Taiwan'
2020/09/11 09:04
Photo of the Day: Ducks chilling in New Taipei convenience store
Photo of the Day: Ducks chilling in New Taipei convenience store
2020/08/18 17:44
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese go gaga over Baby Benz
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese go gaga over Baby Benz
2020/08/12 14:31
College student flashes crowd at Taipei cosplay event
College student flashes crowd at Taipei cosplay event
2020/07/06 12:37