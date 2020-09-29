Taiwan Model’s democratic core contrasts with China’s repression: AIT director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The democratic values at the core of the “Taiwan Model” stand in stark contrast to the repressive methods used in China, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Brent Christensen said at the annual meeting of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce (WTCC) Tuesday (Sept. 29).

In an address focused on the values shared by Taiwan and the United States, Washington’s top representative on the island emphasized how 2020 has witnessed those values in the face of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While Taiwan’s successful handling of the outbreak might be seen as purely a medical or scientific achievement, Christensen said there is more to it. At its core are “democratic values — transparency, press and internet freedom, rule of law, and robust communication between the government and the governed — standing in stark contrast with the repressive methods employed by the authoritarian model across the strait,” he said.

The AIT director also highlighted the progress made toward shared economic values, including high-tech cooperation based on free markets, entrepreneurship, and intellectual freedom.

The pandemic has shown Taiwan’s “spirit of international generosity,” proving that it is “prepared to come to the aid of countries around the world at their greatest moment of need,” Christensen said.