  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan to begin construction of domestic submarine on Nov. 3

Indigenous submarine expected to be completed in 2024 at earliest

  160
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/29 15:36
Model of domestically designed submarine. (Ministry of Defense photo)

Model of domestically designed submarine. (Ministry of Defense photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The construction of Taiwan’s first indigenous submarine prototype will officially begin on Nov. 3.

A ceremony will be held that day at CSBC’s Kaohsiung shipbuilding plant and will be hosted by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The submarine is expected to be ready for launch in the third quarter of 2024 at the earliest and will be sent to the Navy for sea trials in 2025, Liberty Times reported.

The Kaohsiung location has a special 45-meter-high factory for building submarine hulls. It can accommodate three submarines simultaneously and in the future will be able to handle ship construction and maintenance.

According to Up Media, the submarine prototype is divided into six sections. After a section meets testing standards, a single test of each system of the submarine will be carried out, including the propulsion system, power system, control system, and combat system.

Afterward, an integration test between the systems will be carried out before each of the vessel’s systems is installed into the submarine. Once the various sections are welded together, more tests will be carried out again before finally launching into the water for performance testing.
Taiwan
Taiwanese Navy
Taiwan indigenous submarine
shipbuilding
CSBC

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Q2 2021 at earliest: Health ministry
Taiwan's COVID-19 vaccines to arrive Q2 2021 at earliest: Health ministry
2020/09/28 19:33
Activists urge government to join United Nations under ‘Taiwan’
Activists urge government to join United Nations under ‘Taiwan’
2020/09/28 17:09
Taiwan indigenous man speaks at 2020 Straits Forum
Taiwan indigenous man speaks at 2020 Straits Forum
2020/09/28 15:53
Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft violates Taiwan's ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft violates Taiwan's ADIZ
2020/09/28 15:53
Media criticized for disrespecting indigenous outfit at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards
Media criticized for disrespecting indigenous outfit at Taiwan's Golden Bell Awards
2020/09/28 11:43