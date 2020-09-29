  1. Home
  2. Society

130 students suffer food poisoning at central Taiwan high schools

Students from three high schools in Taichung stricken with food poisoning

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/29 10:43
Mass food poisoning reported in high schools in Taichung. (Taichung City Government photo)

Mass food poisoning reported in high schools in Taichung. (Taichung City Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Since Sept. 24, at least 130 students from three different high schools in Taichung City have sought hospital treatment after suffering symptoms of food poisoning.

Students began to display symptoms associated with food poisoning — including stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea —after eating food served at Wen-Hua Senior High School, St. Viator Catholic High School, and Fengyuan Commercial High School on Thursday evening. The school dinners were sourced from the same supplier, which the city government has temporarily suspended as a precaution.

Meanwhile, samples of the school dinners have been sent to medical laboratories for testing to identify the source of the outbreak. After initial examinations, health authorities believe the cream puffs that the students ate for dessert caused the mass food poisoning, but they said more clarification is needed.

As of Tuesday morning (Sept. 29), most of the students have been discharged from the hospital. Only five are continuing treatment.

The Taichung Food and Drug Safety Office said the results of the investigation can be expected in four weeks and that the food supplier will be held responsible if the school dinners are found to be contaminated with bacteria or a virus. It also warned that suppliers serving contaminated food will be penalized under the Act Governing Food Safety and Sanitation and fined between NT$60,000 (US$2,065) and NT$200 million, reported CNA.


Health official collects samples from school dinners for testing. (Taichung City Government photo)
food poisoning
high school students
food safety
Taichung
school lunch

RELATED ARTICLES

11 cats injured, 3 killed, in central Taiwan fire
11 cats injured, 3 killed, in central Taiwan fire
2020/09/27 19:59
Taiwan zigzags on pork product labeling
Taiwan zigzags on pork product labeling
2020/09/17 17:36
Central Taiwan city launches ‘safe pork’ label
Central Taiwan city launches ‘safe pork’ label
2020/09/11 16:35
High-speed vessel to ply Taiwan's Taichung-Penghu route
High-speed vessel to ply Taiwan's Taichung-Penghu route
2020/09/09 21:48
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
2020/08/31 16:08