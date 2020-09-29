  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.3, 5.0 earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan

6 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 3.5 to 5.3 strike Taitung Tuesday morning

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/29 09:44
CWB map of magnitude 5.3 quake. 

CWB map of magnitude 5.3 quake. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two earthquakes in excess of magnitude 5.0 struck eastern Taiwan's Taitung County this morning (Sept. 29), with four lesser quakes striking in between, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the magnitude 5.3 temblor, which struck at 4:50 a.m. this morning, was 42.3 kilometers south-southwest of Taitung County Hall at a shallow depth of 9.9 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and Pingtung County, a 3 in Kaohsiung City, and a 2 in Tainan City and Chiayi County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Hualien County, Nantou County, Chaiyi City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.


CWB map of magnitude 5.0 quake.

Following four lesser quakes ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 3.9, a magnitude 5.0 temblor struck at 9:14 a.m. The epicenter of that earthquake was 43.9 km south-southwest of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 9.9 km.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and Pingtung County and a 2 in Kaohsiung City and Tainan City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from any of the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor
tremor

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan launches multiple disaster drills on Monday
Taiwan launches multiple disaster drills on Monday
2020/09/21 09:46
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.9 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan
2020/09/17 09:54
Earthquake alert to be sent to Taiwan cellphone users on Sept. 21
Earthquake alert to be sent to Taiwan cellphone users on Sept. 21
2020/09/16 15:16
6 face hefty fines for hiking Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail without permits
6 face hefty fines for hiking Taiwan’s Mianyue Line trail without permits
2020/09/06 14:53
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan
4.6 magnitude earthquake jolts southeast Taiwan
2020/09/02 17:01