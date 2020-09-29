Magnitude 5.3, 5.0 earthquakes rock eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two earthquakes in excess of magnitude 5.0 struck eastern Taiwan's Taitung County this morning (Sept. 29), with four lesser quakes striking in between, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the magnitude 5.3 temblor, which struck at 4:50 a.m. this morning, was 42.3 kilometers south-southwest of Taitung County Hall at a shallow depth of 9.9 km, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and Pingtung County, a 3 in Kaohsiung City, and a 2 in Tainan City and Chiayi County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Hualien County, Nantou County, Chaiyi City, Yunlin County, and Changhua County.



CWB map of magnitude 5.0 quake.

Following four lesser quakes ranging in magnitude from 3.5 to 3.9, a magnitude 5.0 temblor struck at 9:14 a.m. The epicenter of that earthquake was 43.9 km south-southwest of Taitung County Hall at a depth of 9.9 km.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County and Pingtung County and a 2 in Kaohsiung City and Tainan City. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Nantou County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from any of the quakes had been reported at the time of publication.