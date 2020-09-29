Soriano scores twice as Bologna beats Parma 4-1

Parma's Gervinho, left, controls the ball during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna, Ital... Parma's Gervinho, left, controls the ball during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

Bologna's Aaron Hickey, left, controls the ball during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna... Bologna's Aaron Hickey, left, controls the ball during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

Parma's Simone Iacoponi, center no. 2, receives a red card during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium,... Parma's Simone Iacoponi, center no. 2, receives a red card during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, right, talks with Parma’s Fabio Liverani ahead of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dal... Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic, right, talks with Parma’s Fabio Liverani ahead of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

Bologna's Andreas Skov Olsen, left, celebrates scoring during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in ... Bologna's Andreas Skov Olsen, left, celebrates scoring during of a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

Bologna's Roberto Soriano, center, celebrates the second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium,... Bologna's Roberto Soriano, center, celebrates the second goal during a Serie A soccer match between Bologna and Parma, at the Renato Dall’Ara stadium, in Bologna, Italy, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Filippo Rubin/LaPresse via AP)

BOLOGNA, Italy (AP) — Roberto Soriano scored twice and set up another as Bologna beat Parma 4-1 in Serie A on Monday.

Both teams were looking for their first points of the season after losing their opening matches.

Soriano opened the scoring in the 16th minute when he headed in a corner at the back post. The Bologna midfielder doubled his and his side’s tally in the 30th with a delightful curled effort into the top right corner from 20 yards out.

Soriano turned provider 11 minutes into the second half as he raced down the field before rolling across for Andreas Skov Olsen to sweep in.

Hernani pulled one back for Parma in the 67th but any hope it had of getting something from the match diminished nine minutes later when defender Simone Iacoponi was sent off for a last-man foul on Bologna forward Rodrigo Palacio.

The referee initially awarded Bologna a penalty for that incident but then, on video review, deemed it occurred outside the box.

Palacio scored the last goal, anyway, in stoppage time.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports