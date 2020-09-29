  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/09/29 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Oct 109.55 Down 4.10
Dec 111.25 Down 3.95
Dec 113.80 114.75 108.70 109.55 Down 4.10
Mar 115.20 116.30 110.50 111.25 Down 3.95
May 116.80 117.55 112.00 112.70 Down 3.90
Jul 118.25 119.10 113.35 114.10 Down 3.80
Sep 119.35 119.55 114.65 115.15 Down 3.80
Dec 120.35 120.55 115.60 116.25 Down 3.75
Mar 120.60 120.60 116.85 117.40 Down 3.65
May 119.00 119.00 117.90 118.25 Down 3.60
Jul 119.50 119.50 118.90 119.05 Down 3.60
Sep 120.20 120.95 119.85 119.85 Down 3.55
Dec 121.10 121.90 120.85 120.85 Down 3.50
Mar 121.95 Down 3.45
May 122.60 Down 3.45
Jul 123.30 Down 3.45