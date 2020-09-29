New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Oct
|109.55
|Down 4.10
|Dec
|111.25
|Down 3.95
|Dec
|113.80
|114.75
|108.70
|109.55
|Down 4.10
|Mar
|115.20
|116.30
|110.50
|111.25
|Down 3.95
|May
|116.80
|117.55
|112.00
|112.70
|Down 3.90
|Jul
|118.25
|119.10
|113.35
|114.10
|Down 3.80
|Sep
|119.35
|119.55
|114.65
|115.15
|Down 3.80
|Dec
|120.35
|120.55
|115.60
|116.25
|Down 3.75
|Mar
|120.60
|120.60
|116.85
|117.40
|Down 3.65
|May
|119.00
|119.00
|117.90
|118.25
|Down 3.60
|Jul
|119.50
|119.50
|118.90
|119.05
|Down 3.60
|Sep
|120.20
|120.95
|119.85
|119.85
|Down 3.55
|Dec
|121.10
|121.90
|120.85
|120.85
|Down 3.50
|Mar
|121.95
|Down 3.45
|May
|122.60
|Down 3.45
|Jul
|123.30
|Down 3.45