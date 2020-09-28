  1. Home
English Standings

By  Associated Press
2020/09/28 22:02
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leicester 3 3 0 0 12 4 9
Everton 3 3 0 0 8 3 9
Arsenal 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Liverpool 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
Crystal Palace 3 2 0 1 5 3 6
Leeds 3 2 0 1 8 7 6
Tottenham 3 1 1 1 6 4 4
Chelsea 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
Newcastle 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
West Ham 3 1 0 2 5 4 3
Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Brighton 3 1 0 2 6 6 3
Man City 2 1 0 1 5 6 3
Man United 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
Southampton 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
Wolverhampton 3 1 0 2 3 7 3
West Brom 3 0 1 2 5 11 1
Burnley 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Fulham 2 0 0 2 3 7 0
Sheffield United 3 0 0 3 0 4 0

___

Sunday, Sept. 20

Southampton 2, Tottenham 5

Newcastle 0, Brighton 3

Chelsea 0, Liverpool 2

Leicester 4, Burnley 2

Monday, Sept. 21

Aston Villa 1, Sheffield United 0

Wolverhampton 1, Man City 3

Saturday, Sept. 26

Brighton 2, Man United 3

Crystal Palace 1, Everton 2

West Brom 3, Chelsea 3

Burnley 0, Southampton 1

Sunday, Sept. 27

Sheffield United 0, Leeds 1

Tottenham 1, Newcastle 1

Man City 2, Leicester 5

West Ham 4, Wolverhampton 0

Monday, Sept. 28

Fulham vs. Aston Villa, 1645 GMT

Liverpool vs. Arsenal, 1900 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 3

Chelsea vs. Crystal Palace, 1130 GMT

Everton vs. Brighton, 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Man City, 1630 GMT

Newcastle vs. Burnley, 1900 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 4

Leicester vs. West Ham, 1100 GMT

Southampton vs. West Brom, 1100 GMT

Arsenal vs. Sheffield United, 1300 GMT

Wolverhampton vs. Fulham, 1300 GMT

Man United vs. Tottenham, 1530 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Liverpool, 1815 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Bristol City 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
Reading 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
Swansea 3 2 1 0 3 0 7
Bournemouth 3 2 1 0 5 3 7
Watford 3 2 1 0 2 0 7
Blackburn 3 2 0 1 11 3 6
Luton Town 3 2 0 1 3 2 6
Birmingham 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Millwall 3 1 2 0 2 1 5
Brentford 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
QPR 3 1 1 1 5 4 4
Coventry 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
Norwich 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
Rotherham 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Stoke 3 1 1 1 1 2 4
Cardiff 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Huddersfield 3 1 0 2 1 4 3
Middlesbrough 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Preston 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Barnsley 3 0 1 2 0 3 1
Nottingham Forest 3 0 0 3 0 5 0
Derby 3 0 0 3 1 8 0
Wycombe 3 0 0 3 0 8 0
Sheffield Wednesday 3 1 1 1 2 2 -8

___

Sunday, Sept. 20

Stoke 0, Bristol City 2

Friday, Sept. 25

Huddersfield 1, Nottingham Forest 0

Saturday, Sept. 26

Watford 1, Luton Town 0

Wycombe 0, Swansea 2

Barnsley 0, Coventry 0

Birmingham 1, Rotherham 1

Cardiff 1, Reading 2

Derby 0, Blackburn 4

Millwall 1, Brentford 1

Preston 0, Stoke 1

QPR 1, Middlesbrough 1

Sunday, Sept. 27

Bristol City 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0

Bournemouth 1, Norwich 0

Friday, Oct. 2

Coventry vs. Bournemouth, 1845 GMT

Saturday, Oct. 3

Norwich vs. Derby, 1130 GMT

Blackburn vs. Cardiff, 1400 GMT

Luton Town vs. Wycombe, 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Barnsley, 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Bristol City, 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Watford, 1400 GMT

Rotherham vs. Huddersfield, 1400 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. QPR, 1400 GMT

Swansea vs. Millwall, 1400 GMT

Sunday, Oct. 4

Brentford vs. Preston, 1300 GMT

Stoke vs. Birmingham, 1400 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Ipswich 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
Lincoln 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
Hull 3 3 0 0 5 0 9
Doncaster 3 2 1 0 8 3 7
Sunderland 3 2 1 0 4 1 7
Swindon 3 2 0 1 7 5 6
Gillingham 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
AFC Wimbledon 3 1 2 0 7 6 5
Plymouth 3 1 2 0 6 5 5
Northampton 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Oxford United 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
Fleetwood Town 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
Blackpool 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Crewe 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Burton Albion 3 1 0 2 5 7 3
Accrington Stanley 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Wigan 3 1 0 2 4 6 3
Charlton 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Peterborough 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
Shrewsbury 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Portsmouth 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
Milton Keynes Dons 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
Rochdale 3 0 1 2 1 5 1
Bristol Rovers 3 0 1 2 2 7 1

___

Sunday, Sept. 20

Rochdale 0, Portsmouth 0

Saturday, Sept. 26

Accrington Stanley 1, Oxford United 4

Crewe 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Doncaster 4, Bristol Rovers 1

Fleetwood Town 0, AFC Wimbledon 1

Gillingham 2, Blackpool 0

Ipswich 2, Rochdale 0

Northampton 0, Hull 2

Plymouth 1, Shrewsbury 1

Portsmouth 1, Wigan 2

Sunderland 1, Peterborough 0

Swindon 4, Burton Albion 2

Sunday, Sept. 27

Lincoln 2, Charlton 0

Saturday, Oct. 3

AFC Wimbledon vs. Accrington Stanley, 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Lincoln, 1400 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Northampton, 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Portsmouth, 1400 GMT

Charlton vs. Sunderland, 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Plymouth, 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Ipswich, 1400 GMT

Oxford United vs. Crewe, 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Swindon, 1400 GMT

Rochdale vs. Fleetwood Town, 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Gillingham, 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Doncaster, 1400 GMT

Friday, Oct. 9

Fleetwood Town vs. Hull, 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Cambridge United 3 2 1 0 8 0 7
Port Vale 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
Newport County 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Crawley Town 3 2 0 1 4 4 6
Morecambe 3 2 0 1 4 7 6
Harrogate Town 3 1 2 0 6 2 5
Salford 3 1 2 0 6 2 5
Colchester 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
Bradford 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Forest Green 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Stevenage 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Leyton Orient 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Walsall 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Scunthorpe 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Exeter 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
Cheltenham 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
Carlisle 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
Barrow 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Mansfield Town 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
Tranmere 3 0 2 1 0 3 2
Oldham 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Bolton 3 0 0 3 0 5 0
Grimsby Town 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
Southend 3 0 0 3 1 8 0

___

Saturday, Sept. 26

Barrow 1, Colchester 1

Bolton 0, Newport County 2

Bradford 2, Stevenage 1

Cambridge United 0, Tranmere 0

Cheltenham vs. Grimsby Town, 1400 GMT ppd

Mansfield Town 1, Exeter 2

Oldham 2, Crawley Town 3

Port Vale 0, Harrogate Town 0

Salford 0, Forest Green 0

Scunthorpe 1, Carlisle 0

Southend 1, Morecambe 2

Walsall vs. Leyton Orient, 1400 GMT ppd

Saturday, Oct. 3

Carlisle vs. Barrow, 1400 GMT

Colchester vs. Oldham, 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Southend, 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Cambridge United, 1400 GMT

Forest Green vs. Walsall, 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Bradford, 1400 GMT

Harrogate Town vs. Bolton, 1400 GMT

Leyton Orient vs. Cheltenham, 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Port Vale, 1400 GMT

Newport County vs. Mansfield Town, 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Salford, 1400 GMT

Tranmere vs. Scunthorpe, 1400 GMT