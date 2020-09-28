  1. Home
  2. World

American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/28 22:01

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
z-New York 0 0 .000 _
x-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
y-Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
y-Chicago 0 0 .000 _
z-Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
z-Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
x-Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 3 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 5 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7 p.m.