All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Baltimore 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Boston 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 z-New York 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-Toronto 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away y-Chicago 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 z-Cleveland 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Detroit 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Kansas City 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-Minnesota 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Houston 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-Oakland 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Seattle 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Texas 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 z-Miami 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 New York 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Washington 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Chicago 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-Cincinnati 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 y-Milwaukee 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 z-St. Louis 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Arizona 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 Colorado 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 z-San Diego 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0 San Francisco 0 0 .000 0-0 0 0-0 0-0

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 3 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 5 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10 p.m.