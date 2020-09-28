American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Baltimore 0 0 .000 Boston 0 0 .000 z-New York 0 0 .000 x-Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 y-Toronto 0 0 .000

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct y-Chicago 0 0 .000 z-Cleveland 0 0 .000 Detroit 0 0 .000 Kansas City 0 0 .000 x-Minnesota 0 0 .000

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct z-Houston 0 0 .000 Los Angeles 0 0 .000 x-Oakland 0 0 .000 Seattle 0 0 .000 Texas 0 0 .000

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 2 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 3 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 5 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Houston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7 p.m.