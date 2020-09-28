American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|z-New York
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|y-Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|y-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|z-Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|W
|L
|Pct
|z-Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 2
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Texas 8, Houston 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
No games scheduled
Houston (Greinke 0-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 0-0), 2 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-0) at Oakland (TBD), 3 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0), 5 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 0-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-0), 7 p.m.
Houston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7 p.m.