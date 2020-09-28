All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Atlanta
|0
|0
|.000
|z-Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|0
|.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|x-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|y-Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|y-Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|z-St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|x-Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|z-San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
___
Arizona 11, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12 p.m.
Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.
St. Louis at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10 p.m.