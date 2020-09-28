All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct x-Atlanta 0 0 .000 z-Miami 0 0 .000 New York 0 0 .000 Philadelphia 0 0 .000 Washington 0 0 .000

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct x-Chicago 0 0 .000 y-Cincinnati 0 0 .000 y-Milwaukee 0 0 .000 Pittsburgh 0 0 .000 z-St. Louis 0 0 .000

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Arizona 0 0 .000 Colorado 0 0 .000 x-Los Angeles 0 0 .000 z-San Diego 0 0 .000 San Francisco 0 0 .000

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday's Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 12 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10 p.m.