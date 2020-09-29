  1. Home
  2. World

Taipei 101 fireworks show to be held as usual this year

By  Central News Agency
2020/09/29 15:15
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve Fireworks to proceed as scheduled. 

Taipei 101 New Year's Eve Fireworks to proceed as scheduled.  (CNA photo)

This year's Taipei 101 New Year's Eve countdown fireworks show will be held despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the building's operators said Monday (Sept. 28).

As Taiwan has done a successful job combating COVID-19, the fireworks show will be held as usual and last for five minutes, though specific details are still being worked out, Taipei Financial Center Corp. said.

The fireworks show last year featured approximately 16,000 fireworks as well as animations on Taipei 101's giant T-Pad wall, which is made up of 140,000 LED bulbs and covers one side of the building's exterior from the 35th to 90th floors.
Taipei 101
Taipei 101 fireworks
Taipei 101 fireworks display
New Year countdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Queen of Mandopop A-Mei to hold free concert in eastern Taiwan
Queen of Mandopop A-Mei to hold free concert in eastern Taiwan
2020/09/24 15:19
Photo of the Day: Taipei's 'Blade Runner' spot
Photo of the Day: Taipei's 'Blade Runner' spot
2020/09/23 18:10
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at sunset
Photo of the Day: Taipei 101 at sunset
2020/09/17 17:14
Taipei 101 to light up in tribute for Armed Forces Day
Taipei 101 to light up in tribute for Armed Forces Day
2020/09/03 15:44
Health minister visits Taipei 101 as Taiwan's restrictions on gatherings lift
Health minister visits Taipei 101 as Taiwan's restrictions on gatherings lift
2020/06/07 17:38