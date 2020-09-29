Taipei 101 fireworks show to be held as usual this year

This year's Taipei 101 New Year's Eve countdown fireworks show will be held despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the building's operators said Monday (Sept. 28).



As Taiwan has done a successful job combating COVID-19, the fireworks show will be held as usual and last for five minutes, though specific details are still being worked out, Taipei Financial Center Corp. said.



The fireworks show last year featured approximately 16,000 fireworks as well as animations on Taipei 101's giant T-Pad wall, which is made up of 140,000 LED bulbs and covers one side of the building's exterior from the 35th to 90th floors.