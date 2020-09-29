Queen's Head holding court amid light shows in Taiwan's Yehliu Geopark

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2020 Night-time Visit to the Queen’s Head at Yehliu Geopark, which uses colored lights and music to highlight the area’s famous rock formations, is taking place until Oct. 4, and admission is just any two receipts, the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration (NCGNSAA) said on Monday (Sept. 28).

A five-minute light show will take place every 30 minutes at the geopark from 6:30 to 9 each evening. On the night of Oct. 3, a musical performance — the Queen’s Head concert — will take center stage, CNA cited the park as saying.

The annual Night-time Visit to Queen's Head event debuted in 2018. Held in April the first two years, it was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.