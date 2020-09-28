  1. Home
  2. Business

Global tea prices skyrocket by 50% amid COVID-19

Derailed supply chains and changes in the way people work among reasons for price spike

  139
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/28 17:22
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The coronavirus pandemic is driving up prices of tea leaves on a global scale due to a drop in supply and increased consumption among people forced to work at home.

The cost of wholesale tea leaves has jumped 50 percent since March, with prices reaching $3.16 a kilogram recently, reported The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The level was not seen since 2017, according to World Bank commodity prices data.

The WSJ report said around 3.7 billion cups of tea are consumed a day, citing statistics by Euromonitor International. While people are prevented from visiting restaurants and cafes amid the COVID-19 crisis, they tend to drink more tea at home, industry players suggested.

However, supply chain woes mean the growing demand for the beverage can hardly be met, as a result of climate change-induced adverse weather events in producer countries. Meanwhile, the world is seeing a trend in which an increasing number of people turn to tea for its alleged health benefits, such as its antioxidant properties.

Take Sri Lanka and India, the two major tea producers, as examples. Sri Lanka suffered a severe drought earlier this year that saw its tea output plummet 15 percent between January and July. India has recorded a 22 percent decline in tea production during the same period due to flooding and social-distancing protocols that have hampered labor-intensive harvesting.

Taiwan has also reported a decrease in tea exports this year, which were down 26 percent year-on-year during the first eight months of 2020, according to Anue, citing the Ministry of Finance. Partially fermented teas, such as Oolong tea and Paochong tea, account for the lion’s share of the country’s tea exports.
tea
tea leaves
COVID-19
pandemic
supply chains

RELATED ARTICLES

Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity
Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity
2020/09/26 22:30
Coronavirus hits Taiwan office in France for 3rd time
Coronavirus hits Taiwan office in France for 3rd time
2020/09/26 20:31
I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal
I must be at my best to win this year's French Open, says Nadal
2020/09/26 20:00
China pushes emergency use of COVID vaccine despite concerns
China pushes emergency use of COVID vaccine despite concerns
2020/09/26 18:30
Photo of the Day: Taiwan encapsulated in one photo
Photo of the Day: Taiwan encapsulated in one photo
2020/09/26 18:12