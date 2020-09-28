Activists urge government to join United Nations under ‘Taiwan’

TAIUNA members and Huang Hsiu-fang (first left) urge government to join UN under the name "Taiwan." TAIUNA members and Huang Hsiu-fang (first left) urge government to join UN under the name "Taiwan." (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan United Nations Alliance (TAIUNA) on Monday (Sept. 28) suggested that the country should return to the UN under the name "Taiwan" and said it intends to push for a UN membership referendum sometime next year.

During a press conference at the Legislative Yuan, TAIUNA Director-General and former Chiayi Mayor Twu Shiing-jer (涂醒哲) pointed out that the government should use "Taiwan" instead of "Republic of China" to join the UN. He said the majority of the country's citizens identify as Taiwanese and that the name "Republic of China" will cause confusion for the international community about Taiwan's connection to China.

Echoing Twu's remarks that Taiwan should be able to participate in the international organization with a proper title, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Huang Hsiu-fang (黃秀芳) said the country has become well-known for its successful coronavirus responses and it is time to capitalize on that. She expressed hope that all politicians in the country would back Taiwan's UN bid and help it return to the international stage.

Meanwhile, Twu noted that TAIUNA is planning to push for a referendum next year on joining the UN. He said although two previous referendums initiated by DPP members and the Kuomintang (KMT) were not successful in 2008, a referendum on UN membership is inevitable down the road for Taiwan, reported CNA.