Meteorologist predicts clear sky, full moon for central, southern Taiwan on Moon Festival

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said that regions in Taiwan south of Taoyuan will see a clear sky and a full moon on the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival on Thursday (Oct. 1), while the Greater Taipei Area and eastern Taiwan will still have a good chance of seeing the moon the same night.

Predicting the weather for Tuesday, Wu said that as humidity brought by northeasterly winds will decrease, northern Taiwan and the eastern half of the island will see more cloudy skies, and brief isolated showers can be expected in Hualien and Taitung, according to CNA. Central and southern parts of Taiwan will see mostly sunny weather, with a chance of brief isolated showers or thundershowers in the afternoon in mountainous areas.

On Wednesday, as humidity brought by northeasterly winds will increase slightly, clouds will increase for northern and northeastern Taiwan and brief isolated showers can be expected, while central and southern Taiwan will be mostly cloudy, with mountainous areas expected to see brief isolated thundershowers.

During the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday beginning on Thursday, winds will shift gradually from northeasterly winds to southeasterly winds, and the western half of Taiwan will be mostly clear with brief isolated thundershowers in the mountainous areas in the afternoon, while the eastern half of Taiwan will be partly cloudy with a chance of short, isolated showers that should not interfere with outings.

The meteorologist said that the chilliest temperatures will happen on the night of the Mid-Autumn Festival, with average lows between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius in flat areas across Taiwan. After that, temperatures will climb gradually, he added.