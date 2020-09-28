Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft violates Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese anti-submarine aircraft encroached on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (Sept. 28), forcing the Air Force to broadcast a warning to a People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) aircraft for the 13th day in a row.

At 6:47 a.m. on Monday morning, a PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ), reported Liberty Times. This marks the 13th day in a row that Taiwan's Air Force has been forced to fend off Chinese warplanes nearing or penetrating the country's ADIZ.

Monday morning's incursion marked the earliest breach by a PLAAF aircraft this month. However, the fighter jet did not cross Taiwan's median line on the Taiwan Strait.

According to the report, the aircraft entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's ADIZ at an altitude of 2,000 meters. In response, Taiwan's Air Force broadcasted the following message to the Chinese plane: "Attention CCP aircraft at an altitude of 2,000 meters. You have entered my airspace, which affects my flight safety. Immediately turn around and leave."

On Sunday (Sept. 27), Apple Daily reported that a Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft used by the PLAAF flew just to the west of Taiwan's median line. Meanwhile, another Y-8 was detected flying at an altitude of 4,000 meters in the southwest corner of the nation's ADIZ.

It was warned by Taiwan's Air Force to leave the area. However, it ignored the broadcast and continued to carry out training exercises in the area.